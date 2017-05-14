Community meeting on Willow neighborhood traffic set for May 17

On Wednesday, May 17, 2017 at 6:00 pm the City will host a discussion regarding the traffic impact in the Willows neighborhood. It will be held at the Laurel School Upper Campus Library, 275 Elliott Drive.

City staff will be in attendance to give an update on the construction of the Willow/101 interchange project and upcoming study on ways to reduce cut-through traffic. There will also be a discussion on the 2011 Willow Neighborhood Traffic Study.

The City of Menlo Park encourages residents to attend and give their input on the topics being discussed.