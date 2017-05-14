Schoolhouse Rocks 5k & 1-mile walk/run takes place on Sunday, May 21

The Menlo Park City School District fun run, the Schoolhouse Rocks 5K, is next Sunday, May 21, starting 9:00 am at Hillview Middle School. Choose between a chip-timed 5K or a 1-mile family walk/run. Between 7:30 and 8:30 there will be music, a pre-run warm-up and a coffee cart.

Where Do I Pick Up My Race Packet?

Packet pickup will be at Menlo Park Fleet Feet Sports on Friday, May 19, from noon to 4 pm and Saturday, May 20 from 10:00 am to 3:00 pm. Packet contains run t-shirt, bib and timing chip (chip for 5K registered runners only). On race day, packet pick up will be available between 7:30 and 8:30 am at Hillview.

The Course

This year we have a new, exciting course! The 5K competitive run starts at Hillview, continues on Santa Cruz, cuts right on University, then winds back through the neighborhood along Creek and Bay Laurel, turns right on Olive Street and finishes the run back on the Hillview Middle School campus. Water stations will be available throughout the course. No bikes, skates or dogs permitted. Strollers are welcome.

Wellness Fair

Family fun continues at the Wellness Fair following the run from 9:00-11:30 am. At this year’s after-party, there will be fun for everyone:

– Music to wind down a

– 3 fabulous food trucks: Sunny Side Up, Waffle Roost, Crepe Em Coming and ZoomCafe coffee

– Bounce house, obstacle course, bubble soccer, Hungry Hyppo & football bungee battle will cater for kids of all ages.

– Free chair massages from Altos Mobile Massage

Although the after party does include many free activities and give-aways, you will need money for the food and beverage trucks.

Register online by May 17.