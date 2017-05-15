Children’s Champions set for May 20 at Menlo College

Children’s Champions will take place on May 20 at Menlo College (1000 El Camino Real, Atherton). The main event is noon to 2:00 pm with a VIP event from 11:00 am to noon. The purpose is to raise awareness for at-risk children in the Bay Area and raise funds for Wender Weis Foundation for Children and Fit Kids.

It will feature sports drills, clinics, and demonstrations with Stanford athletes, Fit Kids activities, arts and crafts, photo opportunities with professional team athletes and mascots, and more.

Tickets are available online.

Photo courtesy of Fit Kids