Festival of Music takes place on May 21 at Trinity Church in Menlo Park

On Sunday, May 21, at 10:00 am, Trinity Church in Menlo Park is hosting a Festival of Music, which is free and open to the public.

“We offer the Festival of Music to celebrate our many musicians and singers at Trinity, and the wide variety of sacred music that is offered, from classical, traditional choral pieces to Bluegrass and contemporary music,” said the church’s rector, The Rev. Matthew Dutton-Gillett. “It’s really a concert set within a context of some prayers; we don’t have a sermon or our usual Communion service. It’s truly a celebration of music that anyone who appreciates music can enjoy.”

Choir Director Ron Valentino (pictured) adds: “Our Bluegrass Group brings a great mix of singers and musicians together under the direction of Nat Lewis. OMG (the Once a Month Group) under the direction of Ron Mancini is like time traveling back to the folk music movement of the 60’s and 70’s.

“The Trinity Ringers under the direction of Rick Hoffmeister is kinda the rock star of our music groups. The congregation LOVES when the bells play! They’ll play some solo pieces and team up with the choir for Paul Halley’s Ubi Caritas.

“Finally, the 24-voice adult Trinity Choir sings everything from Brubeck to Beethoven, and you’ll hear a nice cross section of our anthems, including a gospel setting of I Sing Because I’m Happy and a beautiful Brahms motet with strings. We will end the Festival with Handel’s rousing Hallelujah Chorus, with brass, timpani and organ.”

The Festival is free and open to the public. Trinity Church is located at 330 Ravenswood Ave in Menlo Park.