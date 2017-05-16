Local Menlo Park resident hosts presentation on Hope for Kenya at Café Zoë

Local Menlo Park resident and Alto International School teacher, Ina Berenger, will host Peter Midodo from Kenya, head of Joyschool, and Derek Bevan, founder of Hope for Kenya for a presentation on their charitable work with Hope for Kenya. According to the founders, Hope for Kenya’s mission is “to construct high quality, self sustaining, primary and secondary education complexes which include dormitories, cafeterias and sanitation facilities.” It is a 100% volunteer organization.

Peter Midodo, while working as a teacher, began to see the desperate needs of orphans in Kenya. He and his wife, Rachel, while living in two rooms with their own four children, welcomed over 60 children into their home where they taught, fed, and clothed each child. With help from friends like Derek Bevan from Hope for Kenya, they now care for over 320 children in a formal school and dormitory setting. The first of these children will soon be starting University.

What caught Ina’s attention was the organization’s invitation to visit the school and experience the program firsthand. She and her family decided to sponsor several Kenyan girls’ education through this nonprofit. Through Hope for Kenya, one year later, Ina was able to travel to Kenya to finally meet these girls in person. She spent several weeks at the Joyschool in Ndhiwa teaching art and, most importantly, getting to know the students. When Ina came home, she knew she had to share her incredible experience with her local community.

Join Ina, Derek, and Peter at Café Zoë 0n Friday, May 19, from 6:00-7:00 pm to hear Peter’s poignantly beautiful story of how he and his friends are bringing “hope” to his community in Kenya.

Photo courtesy of Hope for Kenya