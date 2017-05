Open house at Rosener House Adult Day Center on May 20

Rosener House Adult Day Center is hosting an open house on Saturday May 20, 2017, from 10:00 am to 1:00 pm. Rosener House is celebrating 39 years of care for adults with challenges, including Alzheimer’s, mild cognitive impairment, dementia, Parkinson’s or post-stroke. The open house will feature classes led by professional staff, informational sessions with social workers, Registered Nurse and therapists. Rosener House is located at 500 Arbor Road in Menlo Park.