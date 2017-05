Trying out the new sidewalk from Arbor to Olive on Santa Cruz Avenue

The 10-foot sidewalk on the south side of Santa Cruz Avenue is open for business. Alongside is a bike path, clearly separated. Also new is a turning lane between the east and west bound traffic lanes.

Construction has begun on the sidewalk on the north side of the street. As with the completed south side, the sidewalk narrows to preserve heritage trees.

Photo by Linda Hubbard (c) 2017