Menlo Park Mayor to host community meeting on immigration related topics on May 24

Community members are invited to listen to a panel discussion on recent developments related to immigration, ICE, and how the nation is handling detainees in the County jail.

The panel discussion will be moderated by Menlo Park Mayor Kirsten Keith. Panelists include: Carlos Bolanos, Sheriff of San Mateo County; Paul Kunkel, Captain – San Mateo County Sheriff; Iliana Rodriguez, Human Services Agency Director, San Mateo County; and Commander Dave Bertini from the Menlo Park Police Department.

The discussion will be held Wednesday, May 24, from 6:30 to 8:00 pm at the Menlo Park City Council Chambers at 701 Laurel St.