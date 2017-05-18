Three graduating seniors awarded Atherton Police Activities League scholarships

The Atherton Police Activities League (PAL) is a charitable organization (501(c)(3) in Atherton that builds partnerships amongst the community, youth, and the police through support of educational opportunities (scholarships), recreational activities and outreach programs.

The PAL works in partnership with the Police Department each year to identify local students that are eligible to apply as high school seniors that attend one of the three schools in Atherton. Graduating seniors must meet the following criteria to be eligible for a P.A.L. Scholarship:

Participate in sports and/or communityservice;

Graduating high school senior attending an Atherton school;

3.0 GPA or higher;

Plan to attend a 4-year University (Junior College or trade school not applicable);

College-bound; (Deferred enrollment is not accepted)

The student must attend an Atherton High School but does not have to be an Atherton resident.

This year’s awards are Lauren Chan of Menlo School and Luis Diaz-Vazquez and Natasha Auer of Menlo-Atherton High School, who each received $5,000 college scholarships.

All of the scholarships provided to these local students are the result of donations from Atherton residents. To date, over $130,000 has been given out over the last 16 years.