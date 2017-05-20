Jim Plunkett is keynote speaker at Rotary Club lunch on May 22

Jim Plunkett former professional quarterback and two time Super Bowl winner will be the keynote speaker at the May 22, 2017 Rotary Club of Menlo Park’s annual Scholastic Awards Ceremony.

Approximately 120 high school students from four high schools (Menlo Atherton, Eastside College Prep, Sacred Heart and Menlo) will be acknowledged for excellence in a diversity of activities that include; math, music, art, science, athletics to name a few along with our foundation college scholarship winners. The Rotary Club of Menlo Park foundation is dedicated to raising funds to support the college scholarship program.

The Rotary Club of Menlo Park is inviting business and community leaders to join us to recognize excellence in the classroom and to hear Jim Plunkett’s inspiring story. Limited seats are available to the public.

For further information contact Glen Rojas at glenrojas650@gmail.com or Brett Caviness at brett@brettcaviness.com