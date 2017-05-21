Stanford Park Hotel launches “Music on the Patio”

“Music on the Patio” features free, live, al fresco music at the Stanford Park Hotel in Menlo Park every Wednesday, Thursday and Sunday from 6:00 to 9:00 pm and Friday and Saturday from 5:00 to 9:00 pm with a variety of entertainment. Local artists like Jimmy Ashley (pictured), Tom Duarte (Father’s Day), Lily Holbrook, Dave Crimmen, Mike Sugar, and more bring a variety of music to the outdoor space complete with cozy fire pits.
Visitors can grab a late-night nosh at Menlo Grill Bistro & Bar under the helm of new Chef Saul Romero. Those seeking a getaway can enjoy newly renovated guest rooms. There’s a heated outdoor swimming pool and hot tub, plus a evening wine tasting service.
