Two Menlo-Atherton High School students are “climate heroes”

Emails Diane Bailey of Menlo Spark: “Two students at Menlo-Atherton High School, Tyler Lewis (pictured) and Henry Marks, have shown how youth can lead the way to a more sustainable future, winning the Menlo Green Challenge this Spring. We are delighted to award them Eco Reco electric scooters for their climate action efforts! The Menlo Green Challenge continues. Please join us with this free climate action tool to find out your carbon footprint and take actions. We’ll award more prizes to the lowest carbon households this Fall… stay tuned.”