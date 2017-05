USGS evening public lecture on May 25 focuses on Hayward Fault Zone

USGS research geophysicist Janet Watt will give a talk titled Underwater Secrets of the Hayward Fault Zone on Thursday, May 25 at 7:00 pm. The free and open to the pubic lecture will be given at Rambo Auditorium/Bldg. 3, 345 Middlefield Rd., Menlo Park.