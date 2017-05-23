FedEx contract employee arrested for three residential burglaries in Menlo Park and Atherton

The Menlo Park Police Department today (5/23) arrested 57-year-old Hayward resident, Kevin Baker, as a suspect in residential burglaries at one residence in Menlo Park and two in Atherton. Baker was booked into the San Mateo County jail on three counts of residential burglary. This arrest was the direct result of a collaborative investigative effort by the Atherton Police Department, the Menlo Park Police Department, and FedEx security personnel.

The first Atherton burglary occurred on May 3, 2017, on Orchard Hills Drive at approximately 1:30 pm while the second occurred on May 5, 2017, in the 200 block of Park Lane at approximately 1:20 pm. The Menlo Park burglary occurred on May 17, 2017 in the 1100 block of Trinity Drive at approximately 7 pm.

Investigators believe that Baker was committing the burglaries while performing his job as a FedEx contract employee. Baker is a convicted felon who has a history of committing various theft related offenses.