Spotted: Warriors Steph Curry t-shirt in a most unusual place

Imagine our surprise when we looked across the seating area of a restaurant name Marcela located near the middle of nowhere in Croatia and spied a #30 Steph Curry Warriors t-shirt. We figured it was an American tourist given that the restaurant was a popular stop on the way to one of Croatia’s major attractions, Plitvice Lakes National Park. But oh no. They guy was from Germany. He explained he bought it when he spent a year in the states during the Warriors championship season. You can leave the Bay Area, but Dubs fans follow…