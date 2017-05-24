Drug bust on Santa Cruz Avenue in Menlo Park

On May 23, 2017, the Menlo Park Police Special Investigations Unit (SIU) was made aware through community complaints that subjects on the 600 block of Santa Cruz Avenue were selling marijuana.

SIU utilized an undercover Menlo Park Police Officer who posed as a prospective buyer. During the operation, the undercover officer made contact with a subject who facilitated a deal for marijuana on the 600 block of Santa Cruz Avenue. The dealer was identified as Victor Hugo Marin, a 41-year-old male who is a resident of Menlo Park.

Marin was arrested and a search of his residence in Menlo Park was conducted. The search yielded an outdoor marijuana grow, over 3 pounds of cultivated marijuana, concentrated cannabis, packaging material and numerous illegal pills. Marin was later booked into the San Mateo County Jail on the following charges:

11359(b) H&S – Possession of marijuana for sales

11369(a)(2) H&S – Unlawful transportation for sales of marijuana

11350(a) H&S – Possession of a narcotic substance

The Menlo Park Police Department is asking anyone who might have information regarding this case to call Detective Sergeant Ed Soares at 650-330-6360 or the Anonymous Tip Hotline at 650- 330-6395.