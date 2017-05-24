Free Jazzercise classes in Menlo Park for young women during 2017

Young women ages 16 to 21 are invited to take exercise classes at Menlo Park Jazzercise at no charge for the rest of 2017.

Dubbed “GirlForce,” the program aims to empower young women by giving them a place to get fit, learn healthy habits, and find a place they belong in their communities, free of charge.

“It is a service to girls in our community,” says Meredith Ozbil (pictured), instructor and owner of Menlo Park Jazzercise. “As a mom of two girls, I know that young women confront unique challenges. We know what physical activity does for us. We hope that offering girls a safe place for them to get fit can help…so they can become strong women!”

GirlForce is the brainchild of Jazzercise CEO and Founder Judi Sheppard Missett. She attended the State of Women Summit hosted in June 2016 by then First Lady Michelle Obama and Missett said a “light bulb went off for me” in terms of creating a program to help young women with fitness goals.

Menlo Park Jazzercise offers classes at 6:oo pm Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday and 5:40 pm Thursday at Little House Activity Center, 800 Middle Ave, Menlo Park and at 9:00 am at Arrillaga Rec Center, 700 Alma, Menlo Park.

Photo by Linda Hubbard (c) 2015