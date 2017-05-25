Menlo Park Kiwanis Club awards $55,000 in scholarships to Menlo-Atherton High School seniors

Eight outstanding Menlo-Atherton High School seniors received scholarships at the Kiwanis Club’s annual scholarship luncheon, Tuesday, May 23, at the Allied Arts Guild. This year’s scholarship awards totaled more than $55,000, up from $41,000 last year. More than $1.1 million has been awarded to local students during the lifetime of the Club’s scholarship program.

“There are many deserving students at Menlo-Atherton High School,” said John Martin, chair of the Kiwanis Club’s Scholarship Committee. “We interview the students to learn more about their academic achievements, commitments to service, and plans for college. It was obvious from their academic honors, community involvement and the broad range of interests each has, that this year’s scholarship winners are exceptional and very motivated. They will do well in college, and in life.”

Eight students received scholarships:

Laura Arceo-Madriz was awarded the William D. Martin Memorial Scholarship. She will attend the University of California Merced to study medicine. Activities at M-A included Key Club, CloseUp, GSA, and College Track. She also served as a math tutor and a summer intern in library summer camps. She traveled to the Dominican Republic as part of Global Glimpse to learn about politics, culture and society there as well as to work on various humanitarian projects.

Ulises Cisneros received the Les Cutting Memorial Scholarship. He plans to study marketing and journalism at the University of San Francisco. He was editor of the high school online newspaper and a member of the Soccer Club. In the community, he was Assistant Soccer Coach in St. Anthony’s soccer league, and he became a referee for competitive youth soccer leagues through the Bay Area.

Eric (Kevin) Delgado will attend the College of San Mateo this fall. While at M-A, he was member of the Inter Cambio Club and participated in the school’s Can Food Drive and the California Coastal Clean Up. He was a member of the school’s choir performing in many school concerts. He also was on the tennis team his junior year.

Kirby Knapp plans to attend Washington University in St. Louis, studying Neuroscience. A member of the National Honor Society since 2015 and the California Scholarship Federation, she was also a member of the Girls’ Varsity Volleyball team and the M-A Outdoor Volleyball Club. She will join the varsity volleyball squad at the university. Community service interests included work with the National Charity League, Melodies for Charity, New Red Shoes, Random Acts of Flowers, and the Ellen Meadow Prosthetic Hand Foundation.

Carolyn Murphy received the Damon Wedding Memorial Scholarship. She will use it at the University of Colorado, Boulder, to study advertising and the media. While at M-A, she was editor of the 2017 Yearbook. She was part of the school’s Leadership Program and participated in various community services programs including the Canned Food Drive, the National Park Services programs, and a peer support group.

Zaira Sepulveda was the winner of the Anna May Duncan Memorial Scholarship. She will be attending UC Merced, studying Environmental Sciences. Her interests at MA included active participation in the Student Conservation Association, the Canned Food Drive, Peninsula Volunteers’ Rosener House Adult Day Care, East Palo Alto Second Harvest, Stanford Warriors’ Health Clinic, College Track and Sisterhood.

Brynn Williams will be heading for Gonzaga University to study education. Her ultimate goal is to teach middle and high school students. While at M-A, she spent three years on the Junior Varsity Swimming and Water Polo teams. While part of the Global Leaders Journey program, she worked for Habitat for Humanity, delivering food to shelters and spending two weeks in Guatemala helping in a hospital. Brynn was also a member of Girl Scouts, completing Bronze and Silver Awards.

Reed Williams, Brynn’s twin brother, will attend Cal Poly-San Luis Obispo, to study environmental science. At M-A, he was part of the Mountain Biking Team, serving as Team Captain for three years. He was a swim instructor and participated in the school’s Canned Food Drive. Reed was an active Eagle Scout, and he also worked during the holidays at the Kiwanis Christmas Tree lot.

Menlo Park Kiwanis Club is an active and committed partner to many non-profit organizations, having given over $100,000 last year in support of local projects. These include scholarships for Menlo-Atherton High School graduates and volunteer work with St Anthony’s Dining Room, Tour deCure of Diabetes, Special Games for physically challenged youth, Rebuilding Together and Menlo Park’s Kite Day.

The Club’s annual Christmas Tree Lot is the major source of funding for all of these philanthropic activities. Visitors are welcome to the Club’s weekly luncheon meetings, Tuesdays, 12:00-1:15 PM, at Allied Arts Guild. To reserve a spot call 650-580-4441 or contact the club.

Pictured: Brynn Williams, Zaira Sepulveda, Laura Arceo-Madriz, and Eric (Kevin) Delgado (front row); Carolyn Murphy, Kirby Knapp, Ulises Cisneros, and Reed Williams (back row).