Fremont Park summer concert series for 2017 is announced

The Summer Concert Series at Fremont Park in downtown Menlo Park features a variety of musical styles from jazz to country to hits of today and yesterday. Bring your picnic blanket and dinner, and of course there is always room for dancing. The weekly series begins on June 14 with the last concert on August. No concert on Wednesday, July 5, 2017.

– 6/14/17 The Sun Kings, Beatles Tribute

– 6/21/17 Flashback, Retro Dance

– 6/28/17 California Groove, Top 40 Dance

– 7/12/17 Tom Rigney and Flambeau Cajun, Zydeco / Blues

– 7/19/17 Freddy Clarke & Wobbly World, World Fusion

– 7/26/17 Jessica Johnson, Jazz Vocal

– 8/2/17 E-Ticket Band, Classic Rock

– 8/9/17 Aja Vu, Steely Dan Tribute

Photo by Laura Hamilton from 2011 summer concert series