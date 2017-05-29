U-pick berry season at Webb Ranch opens

Blackberries (Prime Ark/Obsidian/Navajo), Marionberries, Olallieberries, Boysenberries, Loganberries and Raspberries will be ripening and ready for picking during Webb Ranch’s annual U-pick season.

The Ranch, located off Alpine Road, is open Tuesdays, Thursdays & Saturdays from 8:00 am to1:00 pm. Closed days only are available for groups or large parties; email atlee@webbranchinc.com to reserve.

All U-Pick items are subject to supply. Come early for best selections. $4 entrance fee; berries are $5 a pound. Baskets for picking/weighing/charging purposes are supplied.

No smoking or pets (even in cars). Lawn area is first-come, first serve. Observe 10 mph speed limit; 5 mph near horses.

File photo from 2012 (c)