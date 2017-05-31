Artist Jan Prisco showcases the beauty of Filoli at Portola Art Gallery exhibit

“Painting the Beauty of Filoli” — pastel paintings by San Mateo artist Jan Prisco — is featured at Portola Art Galley in June. There will be a reception for the artist on June 3 from 1:00 to 4:00 pm.

Capturing the diverse natural beauty around her, Jan paints at locations that range from the oak covered hills of the San Francisco Peninsula, to the flower fields of Half Moon Bay, to the breathtaking ocean views of the Monterey Peninsula. An award-winning artist and plein air teacher, Jan has been an instructor at Filoli for the last four years, teaching landscape painting workshops for students who wish to paint from life with soft pastels.

With more than 16 acres of formal gardens, as well as beautiful panoramic views of meadows and coastal hills, Filoli provides a magical location for artists to paint subjects such as daffodil fields, formal gardens, sunken gardens and pools. As the seasons change, every month brings something new to paint. Jan’s goal is to represent the myriad colors and subjects seen throughout Filoli in a way that brings peace and pleasure to the viewer.

Jan’s show will focus on paintings done onsite during artist access days at Filoli, as well as paintings begun onsite as demonstrations for her workshop students.

Portola Art Gallery is located at the Allied Arts Guild in Menlo Park at 75 Arbor Road.

“Filoli Daffodils” (9×12″, pastel, March 2017) is one of the featured artworks in Jan Prisco’s June exhibit, “Painting the Beauty of Filoli,” at the Portola Art Gallery.