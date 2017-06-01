Taste of the Mountains returns to downtown Menlo Park on June 3

The Santa Cruz Mountains Winegrowers Association presents the third annual Taste of the Mountains Wine Walk on Saturday, June 3 in downtown Menlo Park from 2:00-5:30pm. Tickets are $49, and proceeds from the event will benefit the Menlo Park Atherton Education Foundation.

Enjoy wines from small, local boutique wineries of the Santa Cruz Mountains poured in various designated tasting locations up and down Santa Cruz Avenue. Check in for your wristband, glass, and a map of the pouring locations – then enjoy an afternoon of tasting and discovering. Purchase your favorites from the bottle booth and stay downtown for dinner. The BBC, Galata Bistro, LB Steak and Left Bank are waiting corkage fees for wine purchasedat the event.

‘I’ve learned that our community continues to look for engaging events that give them an opportunity to come out and enjoy our great downtown,” said Menlo Park resident Jamie D’Alessandro who spearheaded bringing this event to Menlo Park. “Many attendees have commented on how the Wine Walk enlightened them about a given retailer or two that they didn’t know was there prior. Many retailers have seen increased sales as a result of the event.

“The winegrower’s association commented that this is one of their favorite events given the discerning clientele and many of the winemakers have said its their favorite event for the same reason (as well as the Bottle Booth wine sales far exceeding their expectations). We’ve also learned to manage the ‘flow’ of the event better with a central starting place at the Paseo on Santa Cruz and fanning attendees out in both directions along Santa Cruz at the start so that all businesses see a more steady flow of visitors.”

Participating wineries are Burrell School Vineyards & Winery, House Family Vineyards, Kings Mountain Vineyards,

Left Bend Winery, Mindego Ridge Vineyard, Portola Vineyards, Roudon Smith Winery, Russian Ridge Winery. Silver Mountain Vineyards. Silvertip Vineyards, and Wrights Station Vineyards.

Participating businesses are Art Ventures Gallery, Cheeky Monkey Toys, Fleet Feet Sports, Gitane, Harvest Furniture, Menlo Hardwoods, Peabody Fine Art & Framing, Rococo & Taupe, and The Oriental Carpet.