Perfect afternoon to walk downtown and sip wines from Santa Cruz Mountains

The third annual Taste of the Mountains arrived this afternoon on Santa Cruz Avenue. It’s an opportunity to taste wines from wineries just up the hill from Menlo Park and learn from winemakers.

Nine local retailers played host to 11 Santa Cruz mountain wineries. The event is a great opportunity to visit with the winemakers while supporting the Menlo Park Atherton Education Foundation.

Photos by Linda Hubbard (c) 2017. Top Silvertip Vineyards at Art Ventures; Mindego Ridge at Menlo Hardwoods