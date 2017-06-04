Spotted: Whole lotta cherries at Menlo Park farmers market

InMenlo
Menlo Park, California 94025 and Atherton, California 94027
by Linda Hubbard Gulker on June 4, 2017
Cherries were abundantly on display today at the Menlo Park farmers market. Multiple vendors were selling both the more expensive Rainer variety as well as pretty red Bings.
Tagged as:
Menlo Park Farmers Market
{ 0 comments… add one now }
Leave a Comment
Name *
E-mail *
Website
Notify me of follow-up comments by email.
Notify me of new posts by email.
Previous post: Perfect afternoon to walk downtown and sip wines from Santa Cruz Mountains
Next post: Sister Nancy Morris celebrates her 90th birthday surrounded by her multiple-generation “fan club”
Enter your email address:
InMenlo Data
Header graphic adapted from Menlo Oak photo by Betsy Sergeant Snow - snowfoto.com - used with permission.
Copyright © InMenlo LLC, 2009-2017. All Rights Reserved. About Us Terms of Use Privacy Policy
{ 0 comments… add one now }