Spotted: Whole lotta cherries at Menlo Park farmers market

by Linda Hubbard Gulker on June 4, 2017

Cherries were abundantly on display today at the Menlo Park farmers market. Multiple vendors were selling both the more expensive Rainer variety as well as pretty red Bings.

