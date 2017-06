Nativity Carnival kicks off summer June 9-11

The annual Nativity Carnival comes to Menlo Park at Nativity School (1250 Laurel) this Friday, June 9 at 5:00 pm and concludes Sunday, June 11 at 6:00 pm. The carnival opens at noon on both Saturday and Sunday. Free admission; tickets for rides and games.

File photo from 2010 carnival