Noon downpour adds to seasonal rainfall in Menlo Park

Yep, that was the wet stuff falling from the sky around the noon hour in Menlo Park today, an event that lasted 30 minutes or so.

Reports InMenlo weather watcher Bill Russ: “Recorded only .05″ in my gauge, bringing my season-to-date total to 34.45″. I realize some Menlo Park neighborhoods may have had more rain.”

The skies remained grey for the rest of the day.

Maggie the Yorkshire Terrier pretends she’s on the moors at Byxbee Park.. On a higher hill, we could see the rain coming in over Menlo Park