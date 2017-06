Farewell to a Menlo Park treasure – the family who ran the Plantation Cafe

Yesterday was the last day for the Plantation Cafe on the Alameda, operated the last 15 years or so by Soo Shin, her mother, Maryann Kim, and brother Ji. They were much beloved by their regulars, including a generation of La Estrada school kids.

Notes one regular: “The joy they brought to people is probably how they could stay in business so long next to Starbucks.”

We profiled the family in 2014.

Photo by Rebecca Flanagan (c) 2014