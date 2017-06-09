Spotted: Happy M-A girl grads at commencement yesterday

Skies threatened but the rain stayed away as the class of 2017 graduated from Menlo-Atherton High School yesterday afternoon. What a fun tradition to creatively display where you’re headed to college on the top of your mortar hat! Lauren (right) gets a hug from big brother Duncan.
Photos courtesy of Irene Searles and Becky Flanagan
Congrats on your graduation! From a 1994 grad of M-A!
Feels like a proud finish…and it is – but the fun has just begun!!
Now begins the road that you make – your college, your friends, your career, your family!! Sounds like a lot – and it can be – but you have so much time ahead! Funny how the past 18 years took so long…the next 20 will fly by!
(It shocked me when we had our 20th reunion already)…and friends from high school on Facebook I still know – some have kids already graduating, some have just had their first child! Life is a path – you make!!