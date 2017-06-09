Spotted: Happy M-A girl grads at commencement yesterday

Skies threatened but the rain stayed away as the class of 2017 graduated from Menlo-Atherton High School yesterday afternoon. What a fun tradition to creatively display where you’re headed to college on the top of your mortar hat! Lauren (right) gets a hug from big brother Duncan.

Photos courtesy of Irene Searles and Becky Flanagan