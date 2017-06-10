“Solarthon” block party held in Menlo Park’s Belle Haven neighborhood today

With support from Facebook, GRID Alternatives, America’s largest nonprofit solar installer, led 125 volunteers, residents, and student trainees from the Boys and Girls Club of the Peninsula to provide no-cost rooftop solar arrays to nine low-income families during its annual Bay Area Solarthon block party today in Menlo Park’s Belle Haven neighborhood.

These solar power installations represent 30.5 kilowatts of clean energy generation capacity, will save families $284,700 worth of clean energy over the system lifetimes, and will prevent 584 tons of greenhouse gas emissions – equivalent to planting 13,500 trees.

“So much of the technology behind solar power has come from Silicon Valley,” said Renée Sharp, Bay Area Regional Director for GRID Alternatives. “We’re excited to be able to work with Facebook and other local sponsors to make sure that the whole community is benefitting from it.”

The nine projects are among 25 installations for Menlo Park families supported by a grant from Facebook. Bay Area Solarthon 2017 is also supported by locally-based corporate sponsors and individuals who fundraised for the event.

GRID Alternatives is seeking additional local families, and interested residents who meet income requirements can apply at (510) 731-1310 or baoutreach@gridalternatives.org.

Photo of Sunny the mascot with volunteers in background courtesy of GRID Alternatives