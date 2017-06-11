Country Corner’s beloved owner Bob passes away

More tears along the Alameda de las Pulgas with the news that the beloved owner of Country Corner, Bob Wehab, passed away on Friday. A steady stream of loyal customers have set up make shift memorial in front of the convenience store/deli, revered for its great sandwiches and super friendly service.

A notice of visitation and funeral services is posted out front: “The Wehab Family will have the house open for family and friends of Bob’s to pay respects today, Sunday, at 5:00 pm. Home address is 940 Ahwahnee Drive, Millbrae. [There will be] a rosary on Tuesday, Jane 13 at 7:00 pm and a funeral on Wednesday June 14 at Noon. Services will be held at St. Nicholas, 5200 Diamond Heights Blvd., San Francisco.”

This is the second of two favorite Alameda businesses to face adversity this past week. The Plantation Cafe closed on Thursday, June 8.

Photo by Linda Hubbard (c) 2017