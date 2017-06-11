Spotted: Sean Spicer hiding in the bushes in Menlo Park

One Menlo Park homeowner on Altschul near Avy is having some fun with the Sean Spicer hiding-in-the-bushes story. To refresh: After President Trump fired FBI Director James Comey, the president’s press secretary hid in the bushes and only emerged to talk to journalists in the near dark. The Washington Post later clarified that Spicer was “huddled with his staff among bushes, ” instead of being “in the bushes,” in case that distinction matters.

Photo by Rebecca Flanagan (c) 2017