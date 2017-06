Second meeting about Bedwell Bayfront Park set for June 17

Dog-friendly Bedwell Bayfront Park is a 160-acre park with hiking/biking trails, lovely vistas, and various bird habitats at the end of Marsh Road in Menlo Park.

You can help shape this park’s future by attending a second meeting on June 17 to get community input on the Bedwell Bayfront Park Master Plan project. The meeting will take place from 10:00 am to 2:00 pm at the Park near the restrooms.

More information is available online at project website.