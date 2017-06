State Senator Jerry Hill hosts coffee and conversation on June 17

Join State Senator Jerry Hill for a cup of coffee and conversation at “Java with Jerry.” Bring your ideas, questions, and concerns about legislative issues affecting the community. Woodside Bakery & Cafe, Saturday, June 17th, 2017, 9:00 am – 10:00 am, 325 Sharon Park Road, Menlo Park. No RSVP or appointment necessary. Coffee will be provided at no taxpayer expense.