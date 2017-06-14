Menlo Park community emergency drill set for June 24 at Fremont Park

Would you like you and your family to be better prepared for an emergency? The City of Menlo Park, the Menlo Park Fire Department, the Menlo Park Police Department, and CERT (Community Emergency Response Team) will be hosting an emergency drill on Saturday, June 24 from 8:00 am to 1:00 pm at Fremont Park. The objective of the drill is to prepare Menlo Park residents in case of a disaster and to improve collaboration between the City, first responders and volunteers during a major emergency.

This will be a live demonstration for the community to see first-hand how Menlo Park’s first responders operate in a major disaster. Fremont Park will be transformed into a working emergency headquarters with a command post set-up, radio center, and medical triage. CERT members will operate an emergency response, reconnaissance, and light search and rescue of the nearby neighborhoods.

An information booth will be available for you to ask questions and learn more about CERT, volunteer opportunities and free classes.

For further information, visit menlofirecert.com or contact Tom Prussing (tprussing@gmail.com) or Michael Ralston (mralston@menlofire.org).