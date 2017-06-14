Street Code Academy hosts IM|Possible StreetCode Showcase at Facebook

Stanford grad Olatunde Sobomehin founded StreetCode Academy in East Palo Alto in response to a “lack of access to high-tech training for youth and young adults in communities of color, and consequently, a diversity deficit in the technology industry” with the mission of equipping them with “the skills to hack, hustle, and design the future.”

What they’ve accomplished was showcased at Facebook yesterday evening with participants ranging in age from 7-79 displaying their products. “Some have built their own websites, created business and are selling into the community,” emailed StreetCode volunteer Ivan Temes. “More than 20 tutors from Stanford, Duke, other universities, and companies like Google, have voluntarily assisted with their technical expertise the past five months.”

We wandered around the very high-energy event, stopping to talk briefly with Lasela Brown (pictured above), who works with Senita ‘uhilamoelangi on H202 Homes, an East Palo Alto-based startup that’s focusing on homelessness, just one of many of the showcased companies and/or products that is coming from that town, thanks to StreetCode Academy.

Explains the Academy in its literature: “We believe that when communities of color are equipped with technical and social capital, they become whole producers off technology.” Since its inception , the Academy has provided $1 million of tech training, 15,000 hours of training, which has reached 2,100 community members.

StreetCode is seeking $300,000 to fund summer and fall programs, serving 120 students each quarter. Ninety percent of the funds go toward direct programmatic costs. Donations can be made online.

Photos by Linda Hubbard (c) 2017