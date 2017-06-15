Indian food from the Fiji Islands showcased on June 17

Learn about the fresh, delicious flavors of Fiji’s Indian food — and even better, have a taste at the Menlo Park Library on Saturday, June 17 from 11:00 am to 12:30 pm

Chef Saras Rao will talk about the delicious Indian-influenced cuisine of Fiji, and will demonstrate how to make a pair of curries and a chutney.

The free cooking program is for adults and teens, and is being donated by Chef Saras. No preregistration is necessary to attend, but seating is limited.

Saras Rao grew up on the Fijian island of Viti Levu, and moved to the U.S. in 1987. In 2000, she opened her own restaurant in Hayward, Curry Corner. Today, Saras shares her techniques during cooking classes.