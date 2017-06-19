Spotted: M-A’s Wimberly and Snow at Cal Coaches banquet

by Linda Hubbard Gulker on June 19, 2017

Post image for Spotted: M-A’s Wimberly and Snow at Cal Coaches banquet

We’ve profiled Pam Wimberly as well as Steven Kryger and Paul Snow prior to their being honored by the California Coaches Association. Here’s a photo of Pam and Paul at the banquet that took place last Saturday night, thanks to Betsy Sergeant Snow.

Tagged as: California Coaches Association, Menlo-Atherton High School athletics

{ 0 comments… add one now }

Leave a Comment

Previous post:

Next post: