Spotted: M-A’s Wimberly and Snow at Cal Coaches banquet

We’ve profiled Pam Wimberly as well as Steven Kryger and Paul Snow prior to their being honored by the California Coaches Association. Here’s a photo of Pam and Paul at the banquet that took place last Saturday night, thanks to Betsy Sergeant Snow.
