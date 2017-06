The Effects of Climate Change is topic of USGS evening lecture on June 22

USGS (Scientist Emeritus) Tom Suchanek will examine:

– The frequency of extreme and unpredictable weather events is increasing.

– What are the effects of an increase or decrease in carbon emissions?

– What is scientific research projecting for the future of climate change?

The free public lecture will take place on June 22, 2017, at 7:00 pm on the USGS Menlo Park Campus (345 Middlefield Ave.) in Rambo Auditorium.