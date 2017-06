Spotted: Local youth on church mission trip visiting Anna Eshoo

Nine youth from Trinity Church in Menlo Park have been in Washington, DC, this past week on a mission trip that focused on homelessness. This morning they met with Congresswoman Anna Eshoo at her office on Capital Hill. The wrote on Facebook: “We appreciated your ear for our questions and concerns as well as providing us with so much knowledge and information about things happening in Congress.”

Photo courtesy of Trinity Church Youth Group