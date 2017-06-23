Friend of Menlo Park Library book sale set for June 24 and 25

The Friends of the Menlo Park Library book sale is on Saturday, June 24 from 10:00 am to 2:00 pm and on Sunday, June 25th from 12:00 to 2:00 pm. Great books for the entire family will be available, so come early and stock up for the summer!

We have lots of books to sell. Art and collectible, biography, children’s, cooking, history, fiction, mystery, psychology and religion books will be featured. Other categories will be available too, along with DVDS, music CDs, games and puzzles. The sale will be held in the downstairs meeting room and outside in-front of the library.

Prices start at 50 cents for mass market paperbacks and $1 for trade and hardcover titles. On Sunday, all items are half price or buy a bag and fill it for $5.00.

The proceeds from this sale supports library programs, events and materials at both the Main Library and Belle Haven Branch.