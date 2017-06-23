Peanuts Naturally Festival coming to Menlo Park Library on June 27

On June 27 from 1:00 to 3:00 pm, the Charles M. Schulz Museum’s Peanuts Naturally Festival will turn the grounds of the Menlo Park Library into a hands-on art and science museum!

Highlights include:

– Fun, interactive, nature-related exhibits

– Exploring animal & plant adaptations

– Learning about recycling paper

– Pretending to excavate dinosaur bones

– Using chemistry to launch rockets

– Creating animation

The Charles M. Schulz Museum and Research Center is located in Santa Rosa. Its mission is to preserve, display, and interpret the art of “Peanuts” creator Charles M. Schulz.

This event, appropriate for children in grades one through six, is made possible thanks to funding from the Friends of the Menlo Park Library.