Fremont Park is transformed into triage center today for disaster response training

InMenlo contributing photographer Robb Most headed to Fremont Park in downtown Menlo Park today to capture some of the action at the emergency response training drill hosted by the City of Menlo Park, the Menlo Park Fire Department, the Menlo Park Police Department, and CERT (Community Emergency Response Team).

The objective of the drill was to prepare Menlo Park residents in case of a disaster and to improve collaboration between the City, first responders and volunteers during a major emergency.

Fremont Park became a working emergency headquarters with a command post set-up, radio center, and medical triage. A couple dozen adults took part along with a Boy Scout troop.

Photos by Robb Most (c) 2017