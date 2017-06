Spotted: Duke the dog riding high in 1928 Ford Model A

We spotted Duke, a big yellow Labrador Retriever, on our way to the farmers market this morning. Or rather we would saw we spotted his ride, a 1928 Ford Model A. His owner said the truck has been in his family for years and that he’d taken his driver’s license driving it. We think Duke did a great job of posing!

Photo by Linda Hubbard (c) 2017