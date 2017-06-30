2016-17 rain year comes to an end today

Sticking with the “old” rain year dates of July 1- June 30 means the rain year that began last year comes to a close today. Emails InMenlo weather watcher Bill Russ: “I measured 34.4” in my backyard gauges during the past rain year.

“The Mercury News prints data for 60 cities. Boulder Creek was the most at 89.03”. How could Hollister have only 15.81”? And Vacaville with 47.10″!

“A trickle of water is still passing under the San Mateo foot bridge. Since there’s been no meaningful rain since April 20th, is Felt Lake being drained?

“Rainfall is far from our thoughts now but will rise again in October. The past year has been fun for me and beneficial to our area and state.”

Re “old” rain year dates, Southern California adopted a new rain year that runs from October 1 to September 30. Try as we could, we didn’t find evidence that Northern California had adopted this “new” rain year. The San Francisco Chronicle continues to use the “old” rain year.

Rain photo taken by Robb Most in February; (c) 2017