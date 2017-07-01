Parade kicks off 4th of July activities in Menlo Park

Grab your red, white, and blue and join the City of Menlo Park for the annual Fourth of July Parade and Celebration!

The parade kicks things off promptly at 11:45 am on Chestnut Street next to Wells Fargo Bank. Kids are encouraged to decorate their bike or wagon. The parade concludes at Burgess Park where from noon to 2:30 pm where you can enjoy activities including inflatable jump houses, giant slides, games, crafts, face painting, rock walls and motor!

A $7.00 wristband is required for some activities and can be purchased at the event. Come enjoy live music performed by the Pop Fiction and an assortment of great food.

Photo from 2016 parade by Scott Loftesness (c) 2016