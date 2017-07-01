Vocalist Madeleine McGlynn debuts at Stanford Jazz Festival

Menlo Park resident Madeleine McGlynn (fourth from left), who we profiled in June, made her performance debut today appearing with three other vocalists at the Stanford Jazz Festival in a program called Celebrating the Great American Songbook. Backed by a five-piece band, she appeared solo for two songs, singing Night and Day and Feeling Good, which she said was one of the first songs she learned to sing at age five.

Appearing with Madeleine was fellow Stanford Jazz Workshop alumna Nina Grigg (second from left) along with vocalists Allegra Bandy (third from left) and Tiffany Austin (middle). Backing up the vocalists were Larry Dunlap (piano), John Witala (bass), Noel Jewkes (woodwinds), Jeff Sanford (woodwinds) and Leon Joyce (drums).

Photo by Linda Hubbard (c) 2017