Reminder: Fourth of July fireworks are prohibited in Menlo Park & Atherton

All forms of fireworks and gunfire are strictly prohibited in Menlo Park and Atherton. This includes “safe & sane” fireworks as the potential for fires is extremely high due to hotter temperatures and dryness of grass and brush.

Menlo Police will respond quickly to reports of unlawful use and/or possession of fireworks and firearms. Anyone found using or in possession of fireworks or discharging a firearm are subject to citations and/or arrest. Residents can report the use of fireworks and firearms by calling the police non-emergency number at 650-330-6300. In the event of an emergency, dial 9-1-1.

The closest free, open-to-the-public fireworks display, which will start at approximately 9:30 pm, is at the Port of Redwood City. The fireworks can be seen from areas where there is a clear view of the skies above the Port, and can also be seen from high points all over the Peninsula.

Arrive early if heading to the Port. There will be a public viewing area along the waterfront off of Seaport Court. Once all of the very limited public parking spaces are filled, Seaport Boulevard will be closed to all vehicle traffic at the intersection of Seaport/Blomquist. Once the intersection has been closed, no vehicle access to the Port area will be available.

Fireworks at private clubs in the Menlo Park/Atherton area can also be seen from some vantage points.