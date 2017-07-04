Youngsters get in the 4th of July spirit by parading in Menlo Park

by Linda Hubbard Gulker on July 4, 2017

InMenlo contributing photographer Robb Most captured the action at today’s 4th of July parade in downtown Menlo Park starring youngsters — and the young at heart — decked out in patriotic garb, often riding flag-adorned bicycles and other wheeled vehicles.

They set off down Santa Cruz Avenue, ending at Burgess Park where the festivities continued with inflatable jump houses, giant slides, games, crafts, face painting, rock walls, and live music performed by Pop Fiction.

Photos by Robb Most (c) 2017

 

 

 

 

