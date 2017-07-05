City of Menlo Park seeking more input in second survey about Bedwell Bayfront Park

The City of Menlo Park is asking people for their input about two concepts for Bedwell Bayfront Park that were shared at the Open House #2 held on June 17.

It does not show all of the documents that were prepared for Open House #2. To view those documents, please go to the project webpage.

The survey does not include an option to reject both concept plans, but you can “write in” an alternative if you want to keep the park as it is or have another vision for its use.

This survey is divided into three parts and may take 10 to 15 minutes total to complete. Take the new survey here. The deadline is July 10.

Photo of gray fox hunting at Bedwell Bayfront Park by Kathy Switky (c) 2017