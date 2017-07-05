Woodside’s First Friday event is screening of Yankee Doodle Dandy

Emails Lisa Keith: “Please join us for the Town of Woodside’s next First Friday! On July 7th (the week of Fourth of July holiday), the Arts and Culture Committee is bringing to you a Woodside Movie Tradition: Yankee Doodle Dandy with Thomas Johnson hosting and sharing behind the scenes stories and facts.

“This tradition can’t be missed! Free admission as always and light refreshments served. Great for whole family! Come at 6:45 pm for the refreshments; screening at 7:00 pm.”